Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives E Kazakhstan Governor

    27 May 2021, 19:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Governor reported on the socioeconomic development of the region since the beginning of the year. He told the President about the region’s infrastructure development, including reconstruction of the airports in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Urdzhar. Their modernization will complete this year.

    The President stressed the need to build infrastructure and housing for socially vulnerable groups.

    As the Governor said the region provided 1,049 apartments in 2020. 1,125 apartments and houses will be provided for the low-income and mothers with many children till the end of the year. Daniyal Akhmetov also briefed on the launch of the oil crops processing plant with a capacity of 300,000 tons and plans for further development of farm products production.

    Following the talks the Head of State set certain tasks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west