    President receives Digital Development Minister

    28 February 2020, 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Akorda reports.

    President was reported on automatisation of public services, development of telecommunications infrastructure, innovation ecosystem, human capital and digitization of economic spheres.

    The Minister informed that by the end of the current year all residential areas, with the population of 250 people and more, will be provided with mobile high-speed internet.

    Following the meeting Head of State gave Askar Zhumagaliyev a number of specific instructions.


    Alzhanova Raushan

