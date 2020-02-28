Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives Digital Development Minister

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 February 2020, 14:01
President receives Digital Development Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Akorda reports.

President was reported on automatisation of public services, development of telecommunications infrastructure, innovation ecosystem, human capital and digitization of economic spheres.

The Minister informed that by the end of the current year all residential areas, with the population of 250 people and more, will be provided with mobile high-speed internet.

Following the meeting Head of State gave Askar Zhumagaliyev a number of specific instructions.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan