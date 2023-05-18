Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President receives CNPS Chairman Dai Houliang

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 May 2023, 13:58
President receives CNPS Chairman Dai Houliang Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation Dai Houliang. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in energy, transportation, and oil and gas processing spheres, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The President was informed about the CNPC’s plans on strengthening the interaction with Kazakhstan. In particular, the parties discussed the opportunities of expanding production capacities of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, increasing capacity of Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline etc.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that CNPC is a long-standing strategic partner of Kazakhstan in energy sector.

Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan   
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
34% of scientists are under 35 years old in Kazakhstan
‘CA-China’ Summit will increase Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness - KazISS expert
