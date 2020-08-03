President receives chairwoman of Accounts Committee for Control over the National Budget Utilization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee for Control over the National Budget Utilization Natalya Godunova, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on the monitoring of the anti-crisis funds spending and the preliminary results of auditing asset management effectiveness carried out by the quasi-public sector companies.

According to Natalya Godunova, the resources aimed at supporting the economy and combating the pandemic are monitored by the Accounts Committee and Audit Commissions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to consider the audit results at the next meeting of the Accounts Committee and make specific recommendations on the revealed facts of ineffective management of state assets.



