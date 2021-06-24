Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives Chairman of the Board of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2021, 17:55
President receives Chairman of the Board of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan Berik Kaniyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the projects implemented by the company in the sphere of sport, education, and ecology as well as the holding’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

Berik Kaniyev told the President about the achievements of the Jas Qyran football league established to support football for children and youth as well as improvement of training centers and enhancing the qualification of coaching staff.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the project Quantum STEM Schools, an innovative network of schools in Kazakhstan which offers education based on the Singaporean and U.S. practices, as well as AirVision.kz Public Foundation established to improve ecological situation in Almaty city.

In conclusion, President Tokayev noted that the Jas Qyran football academy is a good example of promotion of mass sport for children.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success in the implementation of such important initiative and commended the participation of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan in the implementation of other socially important projects.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan