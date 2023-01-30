Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp

    30 January 2023, 14:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    The President was informed about the results of activity of the Supreme Judicial Council in 2022, state of the country’s judicial staff and fulfillment of his instructions.

    According to Denis Shipp, thanks to the measures taken to renew the country’s judicial staff , the number of persons recommended for the appointment as judges exceeded the number of those who left judicial activity.

    For the first time a contest was organized for the lawyers specializing in various fields of law. The purpose of the contest was to appoint the best candidates to the position of regional judges bypassing the district level.

    Besides, the President was reported on the plans to institutionally strengthen the Council and improve disciplinary responsibility of judges. The work on the improvement of judges’ selection process, ensuring its transparency and efficiency will be continued, Denis Shipp said.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions and noted the importance of quality implementation of the reforms in judicial system.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely – MFA official spokesperson
    No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Iran earthquake and blasts - MFA
    Cold weather to persist in N Kazakhstan midweek
    Kazakhstan exports its Sergek road safety system to Uzbekistan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
    2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
    3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
    4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
    5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals