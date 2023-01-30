President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The President was informed about the results of activity of the Supreme Judicial Council in 2022, state of the country’s judicial staff and fulfillment of his instructions.

According to Denis Shipp, thanks to the measures taken to renew the country’s judicial staff , the number of persons recommended for the appointment as judges exceeded the number of those who left judicial activity.

For the first time a contest was organized for the lawyers specializing in various fields of law. The purpose of the contest was to appoint the best candidates to the position of regional judges bypassing the district level.

Besides, the President was reported on the plans to institutionally strengthen the Council and improve disciplinary responsibility of judges. The work on the improvement of judges’ selection process, ensuring its transparency and efficiency will be continued, Denis Shipp said.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions and noted the importance of quality implementation of the reforms in judicial system.