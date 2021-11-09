Go to the main site
    President receives Chairman of Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov

    9 November 2021, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the work on modernization of the national court system, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Chairman of the Supreme Court reported on what has changed since the introduction of the new administrative procedural code four month ago.

    Zhakip Assanov also briefed President Tokayev on introduction of the alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, promotion of the new projects to tackle corruption and other initiatives in the criminal practice.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the conducted legal reforms should fully ensure the rule of law, boost the level of protection of the citizens’ rights and enhance the public's confidence in judiciary power.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

