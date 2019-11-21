Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives Chairman of National Bank

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 November 2019, 12:28
President receives Chairman of National Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State received Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the main indicators of the monetary policy implementation within 10 months of the current year: preliminary assessment of the balance of payments, state of the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank and assets of the National Fund, as well as the development of the country's financial market.

Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the implementation of 7-20-25 housing mortgage lending program, concessional lending for priority sectors of the economy and an independent assessment of the quality of second-tier bank assets.

The sides have also reviewed the progress of fulfilling the instructions of the Head of State aimed at improving the management of pension assets and its partial transfer to private companies.

Following the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions.

National Bank of Kazakhstan    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan