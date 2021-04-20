President receives Central Election Commission Chairman Berik Imashev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation of the electoral authorities for the upcoming in the second half of 2020 direct elections of akims of cities of district significance, rural districts, settlements and villages that are not part of the rural district.

In addition, measures protecting health of the electoral process participants’ amid the pandemic were considered.

At the end, President Tokayev gave Berik Imashev a number of specific instructions.