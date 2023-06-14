President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State was informed about the results of the activity of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) for 2022 and five months of this year, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was reported on the work of the AIFC as part of the implementation of the Center’s Development Strategy till 2025 in three directions. In particular, promoting attraction of foreign investment, development of vibrant capital market, and promotion of innovations in the financial industry.

According to the AIFC Governor, Renat Bekturov, since its opening, the Center has attracted investments worth over $8.3bn to the country. There has been increase in the number of AIFC members with around 2,000 companies from 75 countries choosing the AIFC jurisdiction for doing business over the past few years.

Major world financial institutions, including Chinese banks, Arab financial structures, and established technological companies actively open their offices at the AIFC. In general, the AIFC ecosystem actors have paid taxes for over KZT50bn, including KZT26bn in 2022. The AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre have heard more than 2,000 commercial and financial cases.

In conclusion, the Head of State sated the importance of active promotion of the AIFC on the international arena as one of the main investment platforms of the country, as well as the importance of further development of the exchange, regulator, and other institutions of the AIFC based on the best world standards.