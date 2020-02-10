Go to the main site
    President received Prime Minister Askar Mamin

    10 February 2020, 14:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

    The President heard a report by Askar Mamin on the results of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development in January 2020 and measures taken to attract investment.

    The Prime Minister also reported on the fulfillment of the President's instructions given at the Government’s expanded meeting on the year 2019 results.

    President Tokayev was also informed on the Government’s Commission work on eliminating consequences of the case in the Kordai district of the Zhambyl region.

