    President received NB Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev

    13 February 2020, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev.

    The Head of State was reported on the course of implementation of the monetary policy in January 2020, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Yerbolat Dossayev reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the fulfillment of his instructions in regards to ensuring financial stability, given at the Government’s enlarged meeting.

    Besides, he presented a report on the management of Kazakhstan’s National Fund in 2019.

    At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the National Bank Chairman.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
