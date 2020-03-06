Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President received KazMunayGas CEO Alik Aidarbayev

    6 March 2020, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today CEO of JSC NC KazMunayGas Alik Aidarbayev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President was reported about the results of the national company’s activity in 2019 and development plans for the oncoming period.

    Alik Aidarbayev reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the course of implementation of large investment projects with the participation of KasMunayGas and the measures launched due to the spread of coronavirus infection across the globe. Namely, the company restricted foreign business trips of its employees and took preventive measures in production units and offices.

    The Head of State commissioned to take measures to neutralize the negative impact of the virus spread on the production process and investment projects' implementation.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazMunayGas President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events