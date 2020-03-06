Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President received KazMunayGas CEO Alik Aidarbayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 March 2020, 16:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today CEO of JSC NC KazMunayGas Alik Aidarbayev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President was reported about the results of the national company’s activity in 2019 and development plans for the oncoming period.

Alik Aidarbayev reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the course of implementation of large investment projects with the participation of KasMunayGas and the measures launched due to the spread of coronavirus infection across the globe. Namely, the company restricted foreign business trips of its employees and took preventive measures in production units and offices.

The Head of State commissioned to take measures to neutralize the negative impact of the virus spread on the production process and investment projects' implementation.


KazMunayGas   President of Kazakhstan   
