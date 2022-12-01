Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    President reappoints akim of Aktobe region

    1 December 2022, 14:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to name Yeraly Tugzhanov the akim (governor) of Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Yerly Tugzhanov was born on May 13, 1963 in West Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University and the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He was the deputy akim of Karaganda region between 2001 and 2006. In 2006 he became the chairman of the Committee for religious affairs of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Two years later Tugzhanov joined the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and held numerous posts within its structure till 2017.

    In 2017-2019 he served as the akim of Mangistau region and then headed the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years.

    Since February 2020 and through August 2022 Yeraly Tugzhanov was the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On August 31, 2022 he was appointed the akim of Aktobe region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
    New akim of Kostanay region named
    Marat Sultangaziyev gets reappointed as akim of Almaty region
    New akim of North Kazakhstan region named
    Popular
    1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
    2 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
    3 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1
    5 Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region