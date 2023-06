President ratifies Agreement on transboundary movement of hazardous waste within EAEU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement on transboundary movement of hazardous waste within the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

