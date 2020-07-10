Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 July 2020, 14:55
President questions readiness of education system to new school year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has questioned the readiness of the Ministry of Education for the upcoming academic year, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the extended session of the Government on Friday, the Head of State cast doubt on the readiness of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science and the domestic system of education in general for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

Given the ongoing fight against the coronavirus infection, it is still unclear whether Kazakhstani schoolchildren and students will attend schools and universities countrywide.

President Tokayev reminded that the 1st of September [ed. note: the official beginning of school year in Kazakhstan] is just around the corner and that he doubts that the ministry is ready for it. He questioned the format of studies and the preparedness of teachers for virtual and online lessons.


