President presented with plans to further develop KazNU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was presented with the results of the year’s work and plans to further develop the university. The rector of the Kazakh National University familiarized the Head of State with the educational process, scientific and research work, and international achievements of the university’s scholars.

During the meeting, Tuimebayev provided the proposals aimed at increasing the efficiency of scientific-research projects, improving the personnel work, as well as reconstructing the university’s camp ahead of the 90th anniversary of the education facility. According to him, the university plans to launch over 650 projects in the most promising areas of the scientific and technical development of the country. As he said, the outputs of projects will be transformed into the real economic sector through the creation of around 20 spin-off campaigns.

The university’s rector also dwelled on the problems accumulated over many years and put forward his proposals to address them. In particular, he told about the high level of wear and tear of the dormitories and academic buildings as well as that over two thousand teachers and employees need housing.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed support for the proposals by the rector, highlighting the special importance to drastically raise the quality of education and increase the contribution of science to the social and economic development of the country.