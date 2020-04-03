Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President praised Kazakhstanis’ signing national anthem from balconies

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 April 2020, 20:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on Kazakhstanis’ signing national anthem from balconies, Head of State’s Twitter account reads.

«Kazakhstanis’ signing national anthem from balconies cannot but leave indifferent all patriotic citizens of our state. Our people deserve the deepest respect,» said the President of Kazakhstan.

«This sincere impulse of quarantined people gives us confidence that all together we will surely overcome this difficult challenge. #BizBirgemiz,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

Earlier Kazinform reported that residents of the capital sang the national anthem of Kazakhstan from their balconies. In a video shared by social media users, the streets of Nur-Sultan are filled with the voices of its people signing the national anthem from their windows and balconies. Nur-Sultan residents joined their voices in a ‘national anthem’ flashmob announced on social media.

This was done to boost national spirit and warm people’s hearts during the quarantine regime instituted in the city.


