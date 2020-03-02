Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President praised Barys captain for singing Abai’s song

Alzhanova Raushan
2 March 2020, 13:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated HC Barys on its first victory within the KHL playoffs and thanked the team’s captain Darren Diez for singing Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy».

«My congratulations to Barys club on its first victory within KHL playoffs. I would especially like to thank the captain Darren Diez who sang Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy» during the match. Zharaisyn, Dauren! May this headstart bring Barys new success! « - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Instagram account reads.


