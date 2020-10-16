Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President posts video of his working trip to Semey

    16 October 2020, 10:31

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, posted the video recap of his working visit to the motherland of the great Kazakh poet Abai – Semey city and Abai district on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

    As reported earlier, the Kazakh Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abai and His Sons statue in the city of Semey.

    The President also visited the construction site of the Karagaily neighborhood.

    The meeting with Abai scholars and tour to the Abai-Shakarim memorial complex situated in Abai district, East Kazakhstan region with the participation of the Kazakh Head of State also took place.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west