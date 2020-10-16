Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President posts video of his working trip to Semey

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 October 2020, 10:31
President posts video of his working trip to Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, posted the video recap of his working visit to the motherland of the great Kazakh poet Abai – Semey city and Abai district on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abai and His Sons statue in the city of Semey.

The President also visited the construction site of the Karagaily neighborhood.

The meeting with Abai scholars and tour to the Abai-Shakarim memorial complex situated in Abai district, East Kazakhstan region with the participation of the Kazakh Head of State also took place.


East Kazakhstan region    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final