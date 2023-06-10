Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region

    10 June 2023, 10:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to a large-scale wildfires in Abai region, the official visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam slated for June 11-13 has been postponed, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President plans to visit Abai region to hold an operational meeting and take measures to help the residents affected by the disaster.

    As reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev Forestry on the area of 3000 square meters. A helicopter was called in to battle the fire. Besides, firefighters from three regions were sent to Abai region.

    The Head of State tasked Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin to immediately respond to the site and lead the fight against the disaster.

    The government and the regional administration were tasked to provide all required assistance to the families of victims.

    According to the Emergencies Ministry, three foresters died. Another 11 forestry workers are missing. Search is underway. 316 people have been evacuated.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title