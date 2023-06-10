Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 June 2023, 10:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to a large-scale wildfires in Abai region, the official visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam slated for June 11-13 has been postponed, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President plans to visit Abai region to hold an operational meeting and take measures to help the residents affected by the disaster.

As reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev Forestry on the area of 3000 square meters. A helicopter was called in to battle the fire. Besides, firefighters from three regions were sent to Abai region.

The Head of State tasked Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin to immediately respond to the site and lead the fight against the disaster.

The government and the regional administration were tasked to provide all required assistance to the families of victims.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, three foresters died. Another 11 forestry workers are missing. Search is underway. 316 people have been evacuated.


President of Kazakhstan    Incidents    Abai region  
