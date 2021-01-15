Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President points out key tasks of Parliament

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 January 2021, 12:30
President points out key tasks of Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the key tasks of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«There are two tasks that face the Parliament. The Parliament has to adopt laws of high quality and become a centre to have pressing issues solved. It is necessary to update legislative system of the country in its entirety at large,» the President noted at today’s joint meeting of the Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The President highlighted that the Parliament adopted 410 laws for the past five years.


President of Kazakhstan    Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year