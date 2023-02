President pays working visit to Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kokshetau, the administrative center of Akmola region, for a working trip, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

The President plans to visit a number of agro-industrial enterprises and check the activity of energy and social facilities of the region.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi