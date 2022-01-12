Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President pays visit to Command and Control Center of Almaty police

    12 January 2022, 19:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Center of command and control of the Almaty police department during his working visit to the city, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about how the Center ensures the rule of law and safety of the residents and guests of the city. The Center collects data and analyzes it round the clock as well as ensures crime prevention.

    The President was reported that during terrorist attacks bandits intentionally launched an attack and shot down 493 surveillance cameras installed in 20 streets of Almaty city.

    The Governmental Commission and the Almaty city administration were instructed to restore the work of the surveillance systems. It is planned that up to 10,000 surveillance cameras will contribute to ensuring order in the city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Police Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region