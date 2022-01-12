President pays visit to Command and Control Center of Almaty police

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Center of command and control of the Almaty police department during his working visit to the city, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about how the Center ensures the rule of law and safety of the residents and guests of the city. The Center collects data and analyzes it round the clock as well as ensures crime prevention.

The President was reported that during terrorist attacks bandits intentionally launched an attack and shot down 493 surveillance cameras installed in 20 streets of Almaty city.

The Governmental Commission and the Almaty city administration were instructed to restore the work of the surveillance systems. It is planned that up to 10,000 surveillance cameras will contribute to ensuring order in the city.



