Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts

    9 March 2023, 17:12

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Atameken Palace of Arts, which is the largest culture facility in West Kazakhstan region with a capacity of 920 visitors. The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In the hall of the Palace of Arts, the President met the honorary citizens of the region. Among them, representatives of different professions and specialties, who contributed to the development of the region, as well as the citizens proved themselves in emergency situations.



    During the conversation, Tokayev said that he had arrived in West Kazakhstan region to learn about the life of the region, which plays a key role in the development of the entire country.

    Tokayev stressed that the State will support scholars, young people, and working people. He pointed out that the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve is already an effective social life to promote young professionals.

    Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.



























    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    West Kazakhstan region Culture President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement regarding Russian university branches
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap