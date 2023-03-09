Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts

9 March 2023, 17:12
President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts Photo: akorda.kz

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Atameken Palace of Arts, which is the largest culture facility in West Kazakhstan region with a capacity of 920 visitors. The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In the hall of the Palace of Arts, the President met the honorary citizens of the region. Among them, representatives of different professions and specialties, who contributed to the development of the region, as well as the citizens proved themselves in emergency situations.

photo

During the conversation, Tokayev said that he had arrived in West Kazakhstan region to learn about the life of the region, which plays a key role in the development of the entire country.

Tokayev stressed that the State will support scholars, young people, and working people. He pointed out that the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve is already an effective social life to promote young professionals.

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo




Yury Ilyin maintains his Minister of Emergencies post
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
