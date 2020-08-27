Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President participates in int’l conference to mark 25 years of Kazakhstan’s Constitution

    27 August 2020, 13:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the online plenary session of the international scientific conference held under the theme Constitution 21st century – the rule of law, worth of human beings and effective state and in the 4th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    Speaking about Kazakhstan’s updated Constitution that was adopted in a general referendum in 1995, the President noted that the Constitution helped establish a strong legal footing for the country’s independence. An individual, his life and rights and freedoms are the highest values recognized in the Constitution.

    According to the President, the Constitution also enshrines the principles of territorial integrity of the country, social accord, political stability, the rule of law and democracy. It also reflects the new legal, political and socioeconomic preconditions for shaping new Kazakhstani statehood.


    Tokayev added that the Constitution always undergoes improvements and amendments to keep pace with the times, which is inevitable.

    According to him, the issues the country is facing are step-by-step strengthening common democratic principles, human rights and freedoms.

    Attending the conference were Gianni Buquicchio, President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the Council of Europe, Zholymbet Baishev, Chairman of the Eurasional economic Union Court, and others.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation