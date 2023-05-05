President participates in ceremony of conferring state awards, supreme military and special ranks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the ceremony of conferring state awards, supreme and special military and class ranks, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Head of State – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the participants of the ceremony on the Defender of the Fatherland Day and oncoming Victory Day.

He noted that these holidays symbolize continuity between the older generation, who defended the Motherland in the trials of the past, and the generation of warriors of the independent state.

The President conferred military, special ranks and class ranks on officers and presented state awards to a number of citizens for courage and faithful service.

«Dear officers and soldiers! I congratulate you on the awards and conferred titles and ranks! Our sacred duty and high honor is to remain true to the oath, to serve the state and the people with dignity,» the President stressed.