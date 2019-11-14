Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President outlined the need to restore sites of uranium mining complexes

Alzhanova Raushan
14 November 2019, 14:37
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized serious environmental problems in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There are serious environmental problems in the region. To improve the environmental situation it is necessary to solve the issues of atmospheric air pollution in the Shchuchinsk-Borovskoy resort area», said the President.

The Head of State reminded that he repeatedly spoke about the problem of solid waste disposal. According to him, the situation involving Kokshetau landfill for solid waste is bad. Waste separation is not carried out yet.

«The number of illegal dumps is growing. We need new technologies for solid waste disposal. The Akimat needs to step up work aimed at elimination of illegal dumps», he added.

He also stressed the problem of the Stepnogorsk mining plant where a large amount of production tailings have been accumulated due to commercial uranium ores.

«It is necessary to carry out remediation work at the facilities of the uranium mining complex», the President added.

Akmola region   President of Kazakhstan    Industry   Environment  
