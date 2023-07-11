President: Our task is to ensure stable heat supply in Astana for 10 years ahead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to take an immediate and final decision on construction of the 2nd stage of the Thermal Power Plant 3 and the 3rd gas-burning boiler house in Astana. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting on development of Astana held today, Kazinform reports.

With a rapid growth of the city, the load on utilities increases, the President said and set a task to draft appropriate decisions within a month.

«Our task is to ensure stable heat supply in Astana for 10 years ahead,» the President said.

«This issue is of strategic importance with the consideration of the capital city's role as an administrative and political centre of the state. Astana stands as a locomotive of our country’s progress, therefore it should become an example of stability and sustainable development,» he added.