President OKs amendments to law on taxes

7 May 2020, 10:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On putting the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) in execution», Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.


