    President offers condolences to families of workers died at ArcelorMittal Temirtau

    10 June 2022, 20:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «My sincere condolences go to the family members of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I tasked the Government and governor of Karaganda region to take prompt action to identify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and provide assistance to the families of those died and injured,» reads the letter.

    Earlier it was reported that four workers died and one was hospitalized as a result of the accident at one of the plants of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

    It was informed that the furnace roof collapsed during the repair works at ArcelorMittal Temirtau.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents
