Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President offers condolences to families of workers died at ArcelorMittal Temirtau

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 June 2022, 20:42
President offers condolences to families of workers died at ArcelorMittal Temirtau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«My sincere condolences go to the family members of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I tasked the Government and governor of Karaganda region to take prompt action to identify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and provide assistance to the families of those died and injured,» reads the letter.

Earlier it was reported that four workers died and one was hospitalized as a result of the accident at one of the plants of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

It was informed that the furnace roof collapsed during the repair works at ArcelorMittal Temirtau.


President of Kazakhstan    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches