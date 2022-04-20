President offers condolences over passing of well-known Kazakhstani archeologist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended heartfelt condolences on the occasional of untimely passing of well-known archeologist and Doctor of Science (History) Viktor Zaibert, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s Telegram channel.

In the telegram of condolences the Head of State stressed Viktor Zaibert had dedicated his entire life to archeological research and in-depth study of steppe civilization. He etched his name into history thanks to his discoveries of the rich heritage of Atbasar and Botai cultures.

According to the President, Viktor Zaibert was deservedly respected by his colleagues and set an example for young researchers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that prominent Kazakhstani archeologist Viktor Zaibert had passed away at the age of 75.