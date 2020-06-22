Go to the main site
    President of Uzbekistan hopes for Nursultan Nazarbayev’s quick recovery

    22 June 2020, 17:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

    During the conversation, the Uzbek President wished Elbasy a speedy recovery. He is confident the First President of Kazakhstan will beat the novel virus and return to his activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

    The sides exchanged their views of the measures assumed by the Governments of two nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    Elbasy and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the schedule of the upcoming meetings and events.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the President of Uzbekistan for warm words of support and pointed out the importance of further strengthening of traditionally friendly and good neighborly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    The telephone conversation was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the COVID-19 and self-isolated.


