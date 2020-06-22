Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President of Uzbekistan hopes for Nursultan Nazarbayev’s quick recovery

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2020, 17:33
President of Uzbekistan hopes for Nursultan Nazarbayev’s quick recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

During the conversation, the Uzbek President wished Elbasy a speedy recovery. He is confident the First President of Kazakhstan will beat the novel virus and return to his activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

The sides exchanged their views of the measures assumed by the Governments of two nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Elbasy and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the schedule of the upcoming meetings and events.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the President of Uzbekistan for warm words of support and pointed out the importance of further strengthening of traditionally friendly and good neighborly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The telephone conversation was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the COVID-19 and self-isolated.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%