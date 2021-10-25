Go to the main site
    President of Turkmenistan presents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with an Akhal-Teke stallion

    25 October 2021, 10:07

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a stallion of Akhal-Teke breed while visiting the studfarm in Ashgabat, the President’s press secretary Beri Uali informs.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Turkmenistan for a two-day state visit.

    T he delegations of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are expected to hold talks in expanded and restricted attendance to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral strategic partnership, as well as the issues of the regional and international agenda.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan
