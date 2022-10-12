Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan

    12 October 2022, 22:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Kazakhstan where he is expected to attend a number of international meetings, Kaiznform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the airport in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    It is expected that the leader of Tajikistan will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and «Central Asia-Russia» Summit.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CIS Tajikistan CICA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
    SCO athletes invited to take part in 2023 CIS Games
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital