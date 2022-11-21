President of Tajikistan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide

21 November 2022, 10:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide in the early presidential elections, the Akorda press service reports.

The Heads of State said that early next year will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The parties expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation for the sake of the people of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The Presidents shared views on pressings issues of the regional and international agenda.

As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

Photo: akorda.kz