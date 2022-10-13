13 October 2022, 13:44

President of Türkiye thanks people of Kazakhstan for hospitality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the VI CICA Summit in Astana, Kazinform reports.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for such a warm welcome. He noted that in 2019 Türkiye declared an Asian intuitive aimed at deepening relations with Asian countries. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye strongly supports the CICA transformation into an international organization.

As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.

The VI CICA Summit chaired by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is dated to the 30th anniversary of the initiative on convocation of the CICA.

11 Heads of State, the Emir of Qatar, the Vice President of Vietnam, the Deputy President of China, and five ministers are attending the Summit. The President of Belarus, a state observer state, also arrived in Kazakhstan.

The CICA was initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992 at the UN GA. The main goal is to strengthen cooperation through the development of multilateral approaches to ensuring peace and security in Asia. The CICA consists of 27 member states and covers 90% of the territory Asian continent.









Photo: t.me/bort_01







