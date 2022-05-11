Go to the main site
    President of Türkiye supports large-scale reforms of Kazakhstan

    11 May 2022, 08:52

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kasssym-Jomat Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with the participation of official delegations.

    The leaders agreed to bring relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye to the expanded strategic partnership, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The parties debated prospects for further development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. Great attention was paid to the strengthening of trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

    The Heads of State exchanged views on pressing international and regional agenda issues and cooperation within international organizations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the President of Türkiye for a warm welcome. He reminded of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and highlighted that Türkiye became one of the leading trading partners of Kazakhstan. The Head of State noticed the dynamic development of relations between the countries based on unshakeable friendship, fraternity, and strategic cooperation. Türkiye ranks among the five leading trading partners of Kazakhstan, in 2021 the sales between the two nations exceeded USD 5 bln.

    Türkiye is one of the 10 largest investors in Kazakhstan. It invested over USD 1 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. For the past two years, there were implemented 16 investment projects. The Head of State invited Türkiye’s investors to cooperate.

