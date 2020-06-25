Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President of South Korea wishes Nazarbayev sooner recovery

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 June 2020, 18:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received a telegram from the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

The President of the Republic of Korea wished Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery from coronavirus.

«I always remember our meeting that took place during my visit to Kazakhstan in April last year. During the discussion of issues of close cooperation between the two countries and the situation in the international arena, I was very impressed with your wisdom and many years of experience. I wish you victory over the coronavirus and a speedy recovery», the telegram says.

As Kazinform earlier reported, the Elbasy is at self-isolation as the tests showed positive results for COVID-19.

On June 20 the press secretary of Elbasy, Aidos Ukibai, informed that Nursultan Nazarbayev has no symptoms and feels well.


