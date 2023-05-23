Go to the main site
    President of Singapore awarded title of Nazarbayev University professor emeritus

    23 May 2023, 14:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Singapore Halimah Yacob is awarded the title of the professor emeritus of Nazarbayev University, Kazinform reports.

    Delivering the lecture, the President of Singapore raised an issue of religion noting that various religious and ethnic groups co-exist in Singapore.

    The President said that everyone may choose one or another religion or confession being the most important and acceptable for them. Every person has a right to choose own faith. As stated there, Singapore recently launched The Harmony Champions Programme involving the NGOs. Its goal is to nurture young leaders to become champions.

    The President of Singapore also cited as an example Kazakhstan’s experience in promoting interfaith and inter-confessional dialogue. Kazakhstan has been hosting the Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions over the past 10 years. Such a conference was held in Singapore in 2019 and 2022.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

