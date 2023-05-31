President of S. Korea plans to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ministers of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to organize the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Kazakhstan next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the press conference with his Korean counterpart Park Jin on Wednesday, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu stressed development of cooperation with the Republic of Korea based on friendship, mutual trust and constructiveness is one of the focal points of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy as evidenced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to South Korea in August 2021.

The visit, according to Nurtleu, upped the ante of the bilateral Kazakh-Korean relations bringing it to the level of expanded strategic partnership.

He said that together with Foreign Minister Park Jin they agreed to organize the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Kazakhstan next year to cement political dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

Minister Nurtleu went on to add that the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea share common stance on many regional and international issues.

Earlier it was reported that Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Park Jin will pay a two-day official visit to Kazakhstan. He is set to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Almaty.