    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signs new Constitution

    5 May 2021, 13:19

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. The signing ceremony took place at the Ala-Archa state residence, Kabar reports.

    Also, the head of state signed the relevant Law «On the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic».

    The referendum on the new Constitution was held on April 11, 2021.

    As a result, more than 79% of the citizens who participated in the elections voted for the new Constitution.

    In accordance with the new Basic Law, the form of government in Kyrgyzstan has changed from parliamentary to presidential.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

